Naptosa, Sadtu welcome matric 2020 results

Naptosa said that it was pleased with the overall matric results for the Class of 2020.

CAPE TOWN - Education unions have welcomed the matric class of 2020's results.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teacher's Organisation of South Africa praised have the Class of 2020 for their achievement.

The pass rate is 76.2% - down 5.1% from 2019.

The Basic Education Department said that while the overall pass rate declined year-on-year, those who passed, performed better than the class of 2019.

This was because the number of bachelor passes increased by just over 13% and the number of candidates who passed with a diploma increased by 4%.

Executive director, Basil Manuel, has applauded the learners and teachers for their hard work.

"But the resilience against all odds, had to go back to school, fear, anxiety and of course the support of cohort of teachers that many people will not realise how much sacrifice they made… weekends, holidays..."

Sadtu has also sent its well wishes for the Class of 2020.

Union spokesperson Nomusa Cembi: "More praise goes to the rural township and no-fee paying schools for attaining the most quality passes. These schools are the ones who lack resources and were hardest hit by COVID-19."

