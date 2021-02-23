Motshekga: Class of 2020 held their own under difficult circumstances

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said said that the group demonstrated the resilience of the system which withstood administering exams under tough conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that while her department was beginning to reach the required stability there were still stubborn inequalities that remained in the system.

The class of 2020 has achieved a 76.2 percent pass rate - this is a 5.1% decline from the previous year.

The Free State was the top-performing province, followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Motshekga said that while government must be applauded for its pro-poor policies, there was still a great divide between rich and poor schools in South Africa.

“To close the gap between schools that are poor and schools that serve African communities, that’s what we’re working on.”

She applauded the class of 2020 who not only had to contend with long-term infrastructure backlogs but with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so proud of you class for persevering against monumental challenges that no one was ever exposed to in the past.”

No fee schools produced 51% bachelor passes in 2019 - the Class of 2020 improved, achieving 58%.

WATCH: ‘I was expecting a bloodbath,’ says Motshekga as class of 2020 gets 76.2% pass rate

HIGH PRAISE

The minister said that had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 could have been the best performers since the inception of the national senior certificate.

Motshekga said that the number of distinctions, bachelor and diploma passes were the hallmarks of the performance of the Class of 2020.

She said that the matriculants of 2020 held their own under difficult conditions and produced the most quality passes.

Motshekga said that the group demonstrated the resilience of the system which withstood administering exams under tough conditions.

Meanwhile, Parliament applauded the Class of 2020, saying that despite a decline in the pass rate from last year, they'd made the nation extremely proud.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.