Man accused of hacking to death wife, 5 children intends to plead guilty - NPA

Nowa Makula (32) faces six charges of murder for allegedly hacking to death his wife and her five children in Dabekweni in the Eastern Cape last November.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said a man arrested for the murders of his wife and children intended to plead guilty when he appeared in court on 25 March.

He appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police arrested Makula, a Zimbabwean national, in King Williamstown within 24-hours of the murders being committed.



Authorities believe he was planning to flee the country. The motive for the killings is not yet known.

He faces six counts of murder in connection with the murder of his 42-year-old wife and their five children – aged between six months and 10-years-old.

An additional charge has also been brought against him for violating the Immigration Act as he was in the country illegally.

