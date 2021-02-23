20°C / 22°C
Making history: Loyiso Gola becomes first African comedian to score Netflix gig

The special called Gola Unlearning was filmed in Cape Town but he has also performed it live to fans in Grahamstown, London and New York.

FILE: SA comedian Loyiso Gola. Picture: Twitter.
FILE: SA comedian Loyiso Gola. Picture: Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Loyiso Gola has officially put his name in the history books by bagging Netflix's first Africa stand up original.

The special called Gola Unlearning was filmed in Cape Town but he has also performed it live to fans in Grahamstown, London and New York.

It will debut globally on 23 March.

