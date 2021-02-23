Making history: Loyiso Gola becomes first African comedian to score Netflix gig

The special called Gola Unlearning was filmed in Cape Town but he has also performed it live to fans in Grahamstown, London and New York.

JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Loyiso Gola has officially put his name in the history books by bagging Netflix's first Africa stand up original.

The special called Gola Unlearning was filmed in Cape Town but he has also performed it live to fans in Grahamstown, London and New York.

It will debut globally on 23 March.

Happy and humble to announce that my Netflix special Unlearning is coming out 23 March. It will be Netflixa first Africas Stand Up Original. @NetflixSA @netflixisajoke OH WHAT A FEELING! pic.twitter.com/GPPGJeXnsF Loyiso Gola (@loyisogola) February 22, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.