Gauteng's Makhura warns of third wave if COVID-19 vaccine isn’t rolled out soon

The vaccine rollout programme started last week with the Johnson and Johnson jabs as part of a research program among health care workers.

Gauteng Premier David Makura delivers his State of the Province Address in the Gauteng Legislature on 23 February 2021. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura warned that a third COVID-19 wave was still a possibility and the vaccine rollout programme had to be done with urgency, especially with winter coming soon.

The province has more than 401,000 COVID-19 cases and 9,481 people died of the virus.

The vaccine rollout programme started last week with the Johnson and Johnson jabs as part of a research programme among healthcare workers.

The aim is to inoculate 10.4 million people this year as part of the country's plan to immunise 67% of the population.

Makhura said that so far 5,000 healthcare workers had received their jabs.

“The vaccination plan has to be rolled out as a matter of urgency to reach massive numbers of people so we can save more lives.”

Timeline

