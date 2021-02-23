Makhura expected to elaborate on Gauteng's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Sopa

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents will hear what promises and plans Premier David Makhura has in store for the province when he delivers his State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Tuesday.

Last year, his address took place just before South Africa detected its first COVID-19 case.

A year later, Makhura will be detailing his political, social and economic plans on the backdrop of the pandemic and a global economic crisis.

Last year, he promised to create more jobs, improve water security, invest in public transport, release more land for housing purposes and get a tighter grip on the high crime rate.

Today, it's expected that one of his top priorities will include the health sector vaccination rollout programmes and other COVID-19 related matters.

Another large focus is also expected to be on the crippling economy and how to recover after several sectors were hit by hard lockdown regulations.

Some Gauteng residents are holding their breath for an announcement on the controversial e-toll battle.

Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula insisted that government would take final decisions on the future of the tolling system by the end of next month.

