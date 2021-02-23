Makhanda water situation critical - Gift of the Givers

Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, has had water shortages for a long time now.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers was called in yet again to assist in Makhanda as parts of the Eastern Cape town go without water for a seventh day.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said that the situation was now critical.

“We’ve been getting calls from businesses, guesthouses can’t function. Everywhere you go there are queues and queues of people waiting to get water. It’s a crisis.”

