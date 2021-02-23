Limpopo police recover body of woman swept away trying to cross flooded bridge

The body of a woman has been found after she was swept away by the flooded Mudzinga River outside Thohoyandou.

The 37-year-old became stranded on Monday when she tried to cross a flooded bridge.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe: "The search operation unfolded until the body of the deceased and a badly damaged motor vehicle were recovered from the water. Members of the public have been cautioned to take extra care and be vigilant whenever they cross the flooded rivers and dams to prevent these type of incidents."

