Lesufi pleased with Gauteng matric 2020 pass rate

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was relieved that the matric class of 2020 in the province achieved an 83.8% pass rate.

In an unprecedented school year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and several lockdowns, Lesufi said that it was a tough time for teachers, parents and pupils.

“Among the top 10, six are coming from Gauteng and I’m thrilled.”

Lesufi said that Gauteng achieved more bachelor passes than the previous year.

“We’ve achieved the highest number of bachelor passes. The number of learners coming from Gauteng increased from 43,000 to almost 50,000, that can be spread across universities across South Africa.”

Nationally, the class of 2020 achieved a 76.2% pass rate.

The MEC congratulated the Free State for being the top-performing province.

