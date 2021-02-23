KZN, GP & WC Education MECs laud 2020's top-performing matrics

Education MECs across South Africa held ceremonies to congratulate the Class of 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provincial government's have lauded their top-performing matrics for helping place the provinces in the top four provinces in the country.

The overall matric 2020 pass rate is 76.2%, down 5.1% from the 2019 pass rate.

Gauteng achieved a pass rate of 83.8%, Western Cape 79.9% and KZN 77.6%.

Education MECs across South Africa held ceremonies to congratulate the class of 2020.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that she was pleased with the overall performance of the province.

Schäfer celebrated with the top achievers in the province.

The top two Mathematics boffins come from the Western Cape. They are Daniel Gouws from Hermanus High School (first place) and Veren Naidoo from Rondebosch Boys' High School (second place).

The province also celebrated with Ayabukwa Nombela from Manzomthombo Secondary School and Sonica Roux from Outeniqua High School.

Nombela came in second place among all quintile 3 schools nationally and Roux placed third among quintile 5 schools.

The Special Ministerial Award was awarded to Sonja Jonkers from Jan Kriel School.

Ayabukwa Nombela from Manzomthombo Secondary School came in 2nd place in Quintile 3, Nationally. Congratulations to Ayabukwa! pic.twitter.com/u6nh70P4qU WCEDNews (@WCEDnews) February 22, 2021

In 3rd place in Quintile 5 is Sonica Roux from Outeniqua High School. Well done!! pic.twitter.com/mBmus4Edda WCEDNews (@WCEDnews) February 22, 2021

Well done to the Class of 2020! We are incredibly proud of all of your achievements. #MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/1p2W1LW8pA WCEDNews (@WCEDnews) February 22, 2021

In KZN, Premier Sihle Zikalala joined Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu in recognising the top performers.

Matric class of 2020 - a class steel! 77.6% in KZN. Thanks to all in the sector, together we have achieved against all odds Kwazi Mshengu (@MshenguKwazi) February 22, 2021

Our class of steel pic.twitter.com/RD5roWMCIf Kwazi Mshengu (@MshenguKwazi) February 23, 2021

KwaZulu-Natals positioning has improved after having moved from position number five, last year to position four.#kZNeducation #kznmatric2021 pic.twitter.com/221dgmJo4Q KZN Education (@DBE_KZN) February 23, 2021

Colombe Obono Eyono from Westville Girls High is KZN's top achiever, followed by Shaheen Govender from Westville Boys' High in second place and Jordan Vartharajulu from Southlands Secondary in third place.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was relieved that the matric class of 2020 in the province achieved an 83.8% pass rate.

“We’ve achieved the highest number of bachelor passes. The number of learners coming from Gauteng increased from 43,000 to almost 50,000, that can be spread across universities across South Africa," he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.