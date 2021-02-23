High hopes Mboweni's Budget speech bolsters coffers of crime-fighting units

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to deliver the 2021 Budget speech on Wednesday, with the hope that more money can be set aside for crime-fighting, including graft receiving special attention.

JOHANNESBURG - While there may be little wiggle room as far as the country’s fiscus is concerned, civil society and economists on Tuesday said government would greatly benefit from a budget vote that explicitly laid out plans towards capacitating crime-fighting institutions.

This in the wake of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi describing corruption allegations linked to the procurement of COVID-19 personal protective equipment as unprecedented.

Last year, Mboweni said fighting corruption was a top priority, with the SIU, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) receiving an additional R2.4 billion.

South Africa over the past year has experienced many lows, including the devastation of COVID-19 and the economic impact of a protracted lockdown.

But it’s the allegations of corruption around PPE – which President Cyril Ramaphosa said wouldn’t happen – that has left many reeling.

Ramaphosa has often talked tough when it comes to corruption, even saying during this year’s State of the Nation Address that it was one of the greatest impediments when it came to growth and development.

Citibank economist, Gina Schoeman, said that it was paramount to show that Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption ticket went beyond just charging people.

She said that there were easy ways to bolster the fight against graft in tomorrow’s budget.

"[We can] increase efficiency, see government's support for crime fighting, while reprioritising other types of expenditure that we don't need towards those entities."

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis said there needed to be resource allocation.

"It might be a good idea for the government to demonstrate that it's taking this outrage seriously and to give an indication on precisely what they're spending on combatting corruption and where they're going to be spending it."

Mboweni delivers his Budget speech at 2 pm on Wednesday.

