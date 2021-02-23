Granting of small-scale fishing rights faces delay as minister heads to court

The decision follows multiple complaints from fishers about the fairness and accuracy of the process. An internal audit process was launched in 2019 and concluded that the verification process was 'wholly inadequate'.

CAPE TOWN - With Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy heading to court, the granting of small-scale fishing rights may be delayed by a year.

Creecy will approach the High Court to review and set aside the process of awarding small-scale fishing rights in the Western Cape.

The decision follows multiple complaints from fishers about the fairness and accuracy of the process. An internal audit process was launched in 2019 and concluded that the verification process was 'wholly inadequate'.

Spokesperson Albi Modise said that while approaching the court may cause a delay, a new process was the only way to ensure that rights were allocated fairly.

"The department is exploring ways to improve the interim relief dispensation that will apply during the court application process to ensure better and more equitable access for fishing communities in the Western Cape."

