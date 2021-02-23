From 55% to 84%: Elswood High School in CT celebrates the class of 2020

The class of 2020 had an extremely difficult year due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of pupils from across the country have been celebrating their results on Tuesday while for some it’s time for reflection.

Despite all the challenges, the class of 2020 persevered and completed their schooling year.

One particular school in Cape Town went against all odds and received record-high results.

Elswood High School became a centre of hope for all the learners who set foot on their grounds.

The school’s matric class of 2019 achieved a 55% pass rate.

#WCmatrics2020 excitement at Elswood High School as individual matriculants get their results. GLS pic.twitter.com/5cdEICqUtG EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2021

It received an increase of 29% with the class of 2020 achieving an 84% pass rate.

School principal Marlon Kiewiet said this was a collaborative effort.

“[It's all thanks to] Teachers that have gone the extra mile. They have gone beyond the call of duty.”

But how did they go from a 55% pass rate to 84%?

“Weekly and weekends we also have profiled our learners to establish an identity, to say which of our learners are struggling.”

Kiewiet said they would continue with what he called their winning recipe in 2021.

