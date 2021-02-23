Eskom management’s failure to appear angers MPs

The power utility was supposed to brief Scopa on Tuesday about its annual report, deviations, expansions as well as investigations.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have told Eskom officials off for failing to prepare for their meeting with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

But the SOE's management bailed out at the eleventh hour, angering MPs from all parties.

Scopa was forced to abandon its meeting on Tuesday after Eskom failed to table its presentation on investigations.

The hearing was to cover the financial year under review as well as obtain information on investigations into mismanagement and corruption at the entity.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “What I can assure you is that Eskom, as any other entity, will have to appear before Parliament. That is non-negotiable, I want to assure you of that.”

Committee member Bheki Hadebe said members put in a lot of time into preparing for meetings.

“This is not for the first time and it appears as if Eskom wants to get special treatment.”

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom had no intention of undermining Scopa. The meeting will continue on Tuesday evening with a focus of deviations and expansions of contracts.

