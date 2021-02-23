Dipuo Peters concedes she could have been wrong to block Prasa CEO appointment

Peters said she and former president Jacob Zuma were part of a meeting with board chair Popo Molefe about the change of CEO after Lucky Montana’s resignation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport minister Dipuo Peters said that she could have been wrong to block the appointment of a CEO at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Peters confirmed to the state capture commission that she and former President Jacob Zuma were part of a meeting with Prasa board chair, Popo Molefe, about the change of CEO after Lucky Montana’s resignation.

But she denied that they ordered the board to reinstate him.

“How could you have thought it was not the right thing to appoint a group CEO?”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Peters why she opposed the appointment of a CEO at Prasa.

She conceded that she could have been wrong.

“I did say to Mr Molefe that at that particular time we were not ready. In hindsight, I could have been wrong.”

The former minister returns to conclude her testimony on Tuesday.

