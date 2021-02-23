Cosatu describes record high unemployment rate as appalling

Earlier on Tuesday, Stats SA revealed that the joblessness crisis in the country was worsening as the expanded definition of unemployment now stands at over eleven million people.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has described the record high 32.5% unemployment rate as appalling and scandalous.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stats SA revealed that the joblessness crisis in the country was worsening as the expanded definition of unemployment now stands at over 11 million people.

Cosatu said in reality when analysing the stats, more than 50% of working-age people were unemployed in the country.

This means more than half of 39.3 million people.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “This situation can be easily attributed to the misguided microeconomic policy framework that has been implemented over the years, especially over the last 12 months. We did warn National Treasury against adopting this strategy.”

Meanwhile, the metals and engineering employers’ association, Seifsa, said the data demonstrated the challenge faced by government in dealing with inequality and poverty as the impact of COVID-19 deepened across major economic sectors.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey is a household-based sample survey that records information on the labour market activities of people aged between 15 and 64.

