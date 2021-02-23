ANC NC: Magashule's interpretation of step aside resolution is wrong

ANC Northern Cape secretary Deshi Ngxanga said secretary general Ace Magashule’s insistence that guidelines for the implementation of the step aside resolution must first be approved by the party’s branches, was simply wrong

JOHANNESBURG - There is still disagreement within the African National Congress (ANC) on whether politicians should step aside if accused of corruption.

ANC Northern Cape secretary Deshi Ngxanga said secretary general Ace Magashule’s insistence that guidelines for the implementation of the step aside resolution must first be approved by the party’s branches, was simply wrong.

Ngxanga said the ANC’s constitution was clear on the role and powers of the party’s national executive committee.

Magashule, at great pains, told journalists during a media briefing following his second appearance in a Bloemfontein court over corruption allegations that the ANC’s NEC did not have sufficient powers to adopt the regulations.

The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences.

Pressure has been mounting for Magashule to vacate his office due to the multiple corruption, fraud and money laundering claims against him and 15 others including five companies.

But Magashule continues to insist on the party’s branches, which make up the most basic unit of the organisation, will have the final say on his fate.

He even argued with Eyewitness News last week when asked about the authority given to the executive committee to make key decisions on behalf of those branches.

But Ngxanga said this was Magashule’s own interpretation, which shouldn’t be confused with the ANC’s constitution.

He said the party’s national executive had been given powers to make and seek guidelines on issues affecting the organisation.

“It’s just wrong and it’s the SG’s own interpretation of how things should be done. That’s not what the constitution of the ANC says.”

The ANC NEC adopted the regulations two weeks ago and its top six will now have to go through various integrity commission reports, including one recommending Magashule steps aside with immediate effect.

