97 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA; 792 new infections reported

This takes the latest death toll to 49,150 since the pandemic hit our shores last March.

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety-seven more South Africans have died after contracting the coronavirus.

This takes the latest death toll to 49,150 since the pandemic hit our shores last March.

In the last 24 hours, 792 new infections have been recorded, taking the total number of cases to 1,504,588.

The recovery rate is at 93.9%, meaning that 1,413,566 people have recuperated after having contracted the virus.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 1 504 588 with 792 new cases identified Regrettably, a further 97 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 49 150 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 413 566, representing a recovery rate of 93,9% pic.twitter.com/NTF2l1lhVi Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 22, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.