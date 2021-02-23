20°C / 22°C
97 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA; 792 new infections reported

This takes the latest death toll to 49,150 since the pandemic hit our shores last March.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety-seven more South Africans have died after contracting the coronavirus.

This takes the latest death toll to 49,150 since the pandemic hit our shores last March.

In the last 24 hours, 792 new infections have been recorded, taking the total number of cases to 1,504,588.

The recovery rate is at 93.9%, meaning that 1,413,566 people have recuperated after having contracted the virus.

Timeline

