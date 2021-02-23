5% drop in matric pass rate not a disaster - Umalusi

Umalusi chairperson John Volmink said that the group performed better than they anticipated.

CAPE TOWN - Exam quality assurance body Umalusi said that the 5% drop in the matric pass rate was not a disaster.

The matric class of 2020 achieved a 76.2% pass rate - it's down compared to 2019 but the number of bachelor passes increased by just over 13% and diplomas by 4%.

Chairperson John Volmink said that the group performed better than they anticipated.

"I think we all held our breath, we didn't know, even Umalusi didn't know. When we standardise, we standardise per subject, so when the overall result came out we were pleased. But it's also credible. I think no one really expected the results to go up."

