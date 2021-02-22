Zuma appeals to electorate to hold representatives accountable

Zuma said it’s up to the electorate to ensure that elected officials do better.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former President Jacob Zuma appealed to the electorate to ensure that it held public representatives accountable for their actions.

Zuma was among the panelists at the ANC’s virtual umrabulo session on Sunday.

The former statesman used the event – themed “Social cohesion and the national question”– to vent his criticism of the country’s elected officials.

Personalised fights and insults featured prominently during Zuma’s second term as president.

He lamented the mudslinging, saying that there was poor dialogue and debate in Parliament.

“There’s less content in the discussions as to how do we move forward as a cohesive society.”

He said that it was up to the electorate to ensure that the elected officials did better.

“Those who elect, I don’t think they are strict enough to say we’re not doing what we were elected to do there.”

Zuma said that the behaviour of politicians in the country impeded progress and this needs to change.

