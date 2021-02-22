20°C / 22°C
WHO: Wealthy countries quest for vaccine shouldn’t compromise Covax mechanism

During a press briefing on Monday afternoon, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus, said some rich countries are approaching manufacturers to secure more vaccines, which affects deals the health body had with Covax.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) at a briefing on the coronavirus in Geneva on 11 March 2020. Picture: @WHO/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed that wealthy countries's quest for COVID-19 vaccines should not compromise the Covax mechanism.

During a press briefing on Monday afternoon, WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus said some rich countries were approaching manufacturers to secure more vaccines, which affected deals the health body had with Covax.

Ghebreyesus said even the amount of vaccines meant for Covax was reduced as a result of this.

“We can only have vaccines delivered to the countries who are members of the Covax, if they can respect the deals that Covax has made.”

The COVID-19 vaccines global access, also known as Covax, platform was established to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for low and middle-income countries.

