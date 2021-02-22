WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga announces 2020 matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the results of the 2020 national senior certificate examination results.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is releasing the matric examination marks for the class of 2020 - a year that will go down in history for its unpredictability and uncertainty.

Pupils had to adapt to online learning and little to no contact with their teachers, all while being locked down and living with the threat of the pandemic.

The Department of Basic Education said the coronavirus pandemic had a huge effect on the class of 2020.

The department’s director general Mathanzima Mweli said the class of 2020 had an 88.2% class attendance amid lockdown challenges.

Mweli was speaking during a technical briefing ahead of the national matric results announcement on Monday afternoon.

He said the class of 2020 outperformed the class of 2019 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The extended school closure, learner absenteeism, the need for psychosocial support - in some instances it was not enough, in other instances it was not there at all - teacher absenteeism, teachers with comorbidities, and learning under COVID-19 conditions were some of those things that this class had to deal with.”

