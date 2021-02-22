Tshegofatso Pule’s family relieved as her boyfriend finally charged with murder

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba has appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday and his case was rolled over to next month.

ROODEPOORT - The uncle of Tshegofatso Pule said seeing the alleged mastermind behind his niece's killing had opened old wounds.

Shoba, Pule's boyfriend, was arrested in Florida last week.

Pule was found hanging from a tree with multiple stab wounds in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Her family came face to face with her boyfriend, more than eight months after she was killed.

This is during Shobe’s first court appearance.

Speaking shortly after the case was postponed, Pule’s uncle Tumisane Katake said now that the main suspect had been arrested, they were relieved.

Shoba is accused of being the mastermind behind the killing.

Last week, the man who was hired to kill Pule was sentenced to 20 years and explained how he was hired by Shoba to kill her and paid R70,000 for the hit.

Shoba is expected back in the dock on 1 March, where he’s expected to apply for bail.

