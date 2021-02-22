Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend charged with her murder

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba appeared briefly in the Roodeport Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The boyfriend of murdered Tshegofatso Pule has now been officially charged in court with her murder.

He was handcuffed last week.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was killed last June and her body found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

She was found with multiple stab wounds.

Last week, Muzikayise Malephane, the man accused of killing Pule, entered into a deal with the State and pleaded guilty. He told the court that Shoba allegedly hired him to murder her because he did not want his wife to find out that she was pregnant.

