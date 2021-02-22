Some Makhanda residents without water for at least 6 days

The situation, which has been ongoing since 2019, seems to be getting more serious.

CAPE TOWN - Some areas in Makhanda have been without water for at least six days now.

The situation, which has been ongoing since 2019, seems to be getting more serious.

Relief group Gift of the Givers has once again been called to offer assistance.

The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman on Monday said: “People have to walk at night to get water. It is impossible to supply everyone with water there.”

Sooliman there was a crisis as shops were running out of supplies of bottled water.

“Everywhere you go, there is just queues of people waiting to get water. So much so, you can’t fill the water tanks because the water runs out before the tanks get full and some people can’t even afford to buy the water.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.