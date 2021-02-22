SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 49,053 after 113 fatalities recorded

In the last 24 hours, 1,429 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and thirteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 49,053.

The country's recovery rate is hovering around 93.8%.

