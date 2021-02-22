Ramaphosa sends condolences to Diko following death of her husband

His family said he was admitted at an Eastern Cape hospital last week due to abdominal pain and passed away on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences Khusela Diko following the passing of her husband, Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II.

His family said he was admitted at an Eastern Cape hospital last week due to abdominal pain and passed away on Sunday.

In a statement released on Monday, Ramaphosa said his thoughts were with Diko and her family.

READ MORE: Diko's husband, Madzikane, dies in EC hospital

Meanwhile, politicians and community members are also sending messages of condolence.

The African National Congress in Gauteng has also sent sympathies to Diko.

The party's Bones Modise said: “We can only imagine the difficulty that comrade Khusela is going through. We are asking that she be given space and prayer and wait for communication from the family.”

ALSO READ: Chief Madzikane Diko’s death tragic and unexpected - Amabhaca statement

The couple faced backlash last year after the chief was accused of being awarded a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment tender from the Gauteng Department of Health.

The scandal has resulted in the suspension of Diko from her spokesperson position.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.