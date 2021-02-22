Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband, Madzikane, dies in EC hospital

Several people close to the Diko family have confirmed that Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II passed away on Sunday night at an Eastern Cape hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has died.

The family is yet to make an official announcement.

Diko has been on a leave of absence for nearly six months now after it emerged that the Gauteng government had awarded her husband, Madzikane, a multi-million rand tender to provide personal protective equipment.

This decision was reversed and the money was never paid.

