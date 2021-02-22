Peters: I was aware trains bought during Montana’s tenure were too tall

Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said she believed Montana was bluffing when he resigned as CEO and that’s why he was fighting to be reinstated.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said she was aware that locomotives bought for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) during Lucky Montana’s tenure were too tall.

Peters has been testifying at the state capture commission on Monday.

She said she believed Montana was bluffing when he resigned as CEO and that’s why he was fighting to be reinstated.

With 13 locomotives already delivered and following media reports that Prasa had bought unsuitable locomotives, Peters said there were questions.

When asked by the commission: “The euro locomotives was higher than the railhead, were you aware of this?”

She said: “Yes chairperson, I was aware and we're investigating.”

Peters said she attended a meeting called by former President Jacob Zuma where Montana’s reinstatement was discussed.

But she denies that Zuma specifically instructed board chair Popo Molefe to reinstate Montana.

