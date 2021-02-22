Motorists urged to expect heavy delays in Joburg south due to protest

Roads affected include the R554 and R550 near Kibler Park and Eikenhof.

JOHANNESBURG - Several roads are still barricaded with rocks and debris in the south of Johannesburg near the Jackson informal settlement.

The community started with their protest on Sunday night but JMPD officers are now on the scene.

It’s believed that it's linked to authorities removing illegal land occupation in the area.

JMPD's Xolani Fihla said: “The road is still closed. Motorists and residents are urged to be cautious when travelling in the area. Avoid and use alternative routes.”

