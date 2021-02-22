Lucky Montana was bluffing when he resigned as Prasa CEO, Peters tells Zondo

Former minister Dipuo Peters said that she attended a meeting called by former President Jacob Zuma where Montana’s reinstatement was discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters on Monday said that she believed that Lucky Montana was bluffing when he resigned as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO, that’s why he was trying to fight to be reinstated.

Peters said that she attended a meeting called by former President Jacob Zuma where Montana’s reinstatement was discussed.

But she denied that Zuma specifically instructed board chair Popo Molefe to reinstate Montana.

Molefe told the commission that he asked Zuma to tell the board in person, but Zuma wasn’t happy about that.

Peters said that she never interfered with procurement processes in the state-owned institutions under her watch, including Prasa.

“…And at that meeting, I never got the impression that there is a conscious decision by President Zuma that Mr Lucky Montana must return to his position, which he had resigned from.”

