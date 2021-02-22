Krugersdorp emergency services rescue 2 vehicles trapped in water

The Mogale City said the occupants were safe after managing to swim to dry land.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services have removed two vehicles trapped in water under a bridge in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, as a result of flooding on Monday.

The South African Weather Service is warning that parts of Krugersdorp, Pretoria north and Johannesburg can expect some flooding on Monday afternoon.

#GPfloods Areas that could be flooded include Joburg, Pretoria north and Krugersdorp. Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says it is expected to persist for the rest of the week. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2021

Spokesperson for the Mogale City Lucky Sele said: “Immediately our emergency and public safety responded to that and the two cars were rescued. We are also informing on our [social media] platforms for communities to avoid the road.”

