Joburg EMS on high alert after flood warning issued for parts of Gauteng

Areas that could be flooded include Johannesburg, Pretoria north and Krugersdorp.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a flood warning for parts of Gauteng for Monday.

It started raining this morning, with more thundershowers forecast for the rest of the day.

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela: "...rain that might lead to localised flooding over areas that are prone to floods, that's low-lying areas, bridges and areas prone to flooding around Gauteng are expected to have flooding due to the destructive rain, especially today."

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg's emergency services said that they were on high alert.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "We want to urge our motorists out there who are driving to exercise caution and have a safe following distance and that they arrive safely at their various destinations."

