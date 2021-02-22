Jacob Zuma Foundation accuses State of violating former president's rights

Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, are expected to appear at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday but his foundation claimed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was not ready to proceed with the trial as indicated in December.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has taken a swipe at the State, accusing it of abusing the courts and violating the former president's rights.

They are facing corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the multi-million rand arms deal.

The former president is accusing the NPA of dragging its feet.

His foundation said that he would continue to ask the courts to strike the case off the roll until the NPA was ready to proceed.

The NPA's Sipho Ngwema: "There's been a suggested date between the State and Thales in terms of their availability, which is May, however, it's only the court which can decide when taking into account of its own court roll and also other related matters, so it will be the judge who is going to then pronounce on the date that is available."

