Gray calls for patience with COVID-19 vaccine rollout after hospital confusion

At the weekend, doctors at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital claimed they were refused vaccines despite having appointments. Professor Glenda Gray said that many general practitioners arrived at the site without appointments.

JOHANNESBURG - Co-principal investigator of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial, Professor Glenda Gray called on the public to be patient as there would still be some teething problems with the COVID-19 inoculation rollout programme.

More than 900 people were in the queue at the Pretoria facility to get their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Gray said that many general practitioners arrived at the site without appointments.

“They fell through the cracks and so we were looking at ways to quickly vaccinate them so they won’t be left out. In the end, we vaccinated 1,020 people which is phenomenal.”

Nationally, over 15,000 people have now been vaccinated since the start of the vaccine implementation.

