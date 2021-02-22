Gauteng Health Dept assures healthcare workers no one will be denied vaccine

On Sunday, there was chaos at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, with doctors telling Eyewitness News that they were refused COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital in Pretoria despite having appointments.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has assured healthcare workers that no one will be refused COVID-19 jabs.

On Sunday, there was chaos at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, with doctors telling Eyewitness News that they were refused COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital in Pretoria despite having appointments.

READ: Doctors allegedly denied COVID-19 vaccine at Steve Biko Hospital speak out

Since the province kicked off its immunisation campaign, more than 2,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

The province received more than 16,000 Johnson & Johnson doses allocated to healthcare workers.

Doctors employed at private hospitals have told Eyewitness News how they were refused COVID-19 vaccines, despite having booked in advance to be inoculated at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

READ MORE: Gray calls for patience with COVID-19 vaccine rollout after hospital confusion

One of them, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that she pre-booked but was denied the shot, with officials telling her to reschedule an appointment rather than wait in the queue.

She said that she dealt with critically ill COVID-19 patients on a daily basis, but her explanation was disregarded.

The medical practitioner alleged that people without appointments were attended to.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba has acknowledged that there were problems as a result of an unexpected influx of healthcare workers at the facility but said that they managed to resolve the issue.

"All of our healthcare workers in the province need not worry. None of them will be left behind because to do so would be catastrophic."

The Steve Biko Academic Hospital is one of two facilities in Gauteng that are administering vaccines to healthcare workers, along with the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.