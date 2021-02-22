Chief Madzikane Diko’s death tragic and unexpected - amaBhaca statement

The amaBhaca kingdom described the passing of Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko the second as shocking and painful.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The amaBhaca kingdom has described the passing of Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II as shocking and painful.

The chief, who was married to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko, died on Sunday afternoon in an East London hospital after a short illness

Madzikane was thrust into the spotlight last year July due to allegations of conflict of interest over him being awarded a multi-million rand personal protective equipment tender from the Gauteng Health Department.

Family spokesperson Lumko Mtimde said: “This is tragic and unexpected news. The king was a young healthy man, therefore we never expected to lose him so soon.”

CORRUPTION CLOUD SURROUNDING THE DIKOS

Details surrounding his death are still not clear.

The Dikos were in the spotlight because of a R125 million tender that the late chief received from the Gauteng Health Department last year.

After issues of conflict of interest were raised, that decision was revoked and no money was paid.

The Dikos later admitted that the decision to get into business with the government was an error of judgement.

Meanwhile, Diko's wife, Khusela remains on suspension from her job in the Presidency while a disciplinary process continues.

The PPE tender scandal also cost Bandile Masuku his job as Gauteng Health MEC.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.