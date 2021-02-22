Another vehicle plunges off Herolds Bay cliff; 2 elderly women found dead

The latest crash comes just a month after a mother and her daughter died when their car also veered off a Voelklip cliff.

CAPE TOWN - George police are investigating after two women died when their vehicle plunged off a cliff in the Herolds Bay area.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene on Saturday evening after a member of the public alerted authorities.

The bodies of two 75-year-old women were recovered early on Sunday morning.

Two firearms found in the wreckage have been sent for ballistics.

The latest crash comes just a month after a mother and her daughter died when their car also veered off a Voelklip cliff.

And in October 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children - aged 6 and 2 - died after their vehicle went down the very same cliff.

Her body and that of her son were found but the little girl's body has never been retrieved.



Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.