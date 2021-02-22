2020 matric results: Free State comes out top of the class

Minister Motshekga said she was happy that the class of 2020 had managed to achieve a 76.2% pass rate as she was expecting the worst due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 had managed to achieve a commendable 76.2% overall pass rate, with the Free State being the top-performing province at 85.1%.

It is followed by Gauteng at 83.8% and the Western Cape which achieved third place with 79.9%.

Nationally, this is a 5.1% decline in the pass rate from the previous year.

The class of 2020 was the biggest group of matriculants to sit for the national senior certificate exams, with around a million candidates after the June and December finals were combined.

Motshekga said she was happy that the class of 2020 had managed to achieve a 76.2% pass rate as she was expecting the worst.

“In essence, I was expecting a blood bath and I’m very grateful and appreciative of what our teachers and learners achieved.”

She said despite a 5.1% decline in the pass rate, the class of 2020 had shown resilience.

“In the midst of all the difficulties, we were able to get more quality passes this year.”

The director general for the department Mathanzima Mweli said the 2020 academic year was by far one of the toughest for matric pupils.

These were just some of the obstacles the class of 2020 faced as they tried to finish their school careers against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

“The extended school closure, learner absenteeism, the need for psychosocial support - in some instances it was not enough, in other instances it was not there at all - teacher absenteeism, teachers with comorbidities, and learning under COVID-19 conditions were some of those things that this class had to deal with.”

But Mweli said against the odds, they did better than the class of 2019.

He also revealed that this year had seen more bachelors passes than the last.

“You can see that in 2019, 409,000 learners met the requirements of the national senior certificate. For 2020, it’s 440,000 learners who met these requirements.”

Individual results will be available on Tuesday morning.

