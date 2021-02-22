2 men suspected of attacking hikers in TMNP due in court

They were taken in by rangers near the Kleinplaas Dam and apparently had drugs and weapons in their possession.

CAPE TOWN - Two men suspected of attacking hikers at the Table Mountain National Park are scheduled to appear in the Simonstown Magistrates Court this week.

They were taken in by rangers near the Kleinplaas Dam and apparently had drugs and weapons in their possession.

SANParks said that there'd been a number of attacks on popular hiking trails including Signal Hill and the Tafelberg Road in recent weeks.

Spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said: “The suspects will appear in court once they are charged.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.