Zim psychiatric hospital patients bath in crocodile river because of no water

The hospital, in the southern Masvingo province, has no electricity to pump water for its 200 patients.

HARARE - It's a sign of difficult times in Zimbabwe as a psychiatric institution had to resort to taking patients to a nearby river for daily baths despite the risk of crocodile attacks.

The hospital, in the southern Masvingo province, has no electricity to pump water for its 200 patients and nearby villagers want the authorities to restore supplies to the institution within 24 hours.

Former MP Tachiona Chiminya threatened legal action if power and water supplies aren’t restored to Ngomahuru Hospital.

For the past six weeks, 200 patients from the mental health institution were escorted by security guards to wash in the Magwagwadza River.

The Sunday News reports that the guards are necessary because some patients have a history of violence.

The well-being of the patients is at risk as there's no social distancing when they bathe in the river and there’s also a risk of crocodile attacks.

This is the latest challenge to face the hospital which was last year reported to only have 17 psychiatric nurses instead of the 60 that are needed.

