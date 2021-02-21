PAC rallies behind Saftu’s planned national strike on Wednesday

Saftu will embark on industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) of Azania has thrown its weight behind the planned national strike action by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

The labour federation has given notice to the National Economic Development and Labour Council to stage a strike on the day Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech.

PAC labour secretary Vuyo Vanyaza said the call for a strike action comes at the right time when organised private capital has taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to effect retrenchments with unprecedented two million job losses in 2020 alone.

“This call couldn’t have been made at the right time when the landless and pauperise working class are under the sustained onslaught of imperialism, practicalism and continued white domination. This is the situation that has sunk the African workers and their families deep into the misery of poverty.”

