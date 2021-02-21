20°C / 22°C
Lotto results: Saturday, 20 February 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

Picture: Pixabay.com
46 minutes ago

The draw results for 20 February 2021 are:

LOTTO: 03, 08, 16, 21, 38, 41
B: 45

LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 12, 20, 22, 31, 33
B: 37

LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 03, 09, 18, 40, 44
B: 05

WATCH: LOTTO, LOTTO PLUS 1 AND LOTTO PLUS 2 DRAW 2102 (20 FEBRUARY 2021)

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

