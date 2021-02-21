Lotto results: Saturday, 20 February 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?
The draw results for 20 February 2021 are:
LOTTO: 03, 08, 16, 21, 38, 41
B: 45
LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 12, 20, 22, 31, 33
B: 37
LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 03, 09, 18, 40, 44
B: 05
#DrawResults for 20/02/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 20, 2021
#LOTTO: 03, 08, 16, 21, 38, 41#B: 45
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 12, 20, 22, 31, 33#B: 37#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 03, 09, 18, 40, 44#B: 05 pic.twitter.com/KXe9NMEqfq
WATCH: LOTTO, LOTTO PLUS 1 AND LOTTO PLUS 2 DRAW 2102 (20 FEBRUARY 2021)
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.