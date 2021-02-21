Jacob Zuma: Parliament isn’t contributing to nation building

Zuma said debates in the National Legislature are geared towards short-term electoral gains and do little to drive social cohesion.

The former president was among the panellists at the ANC's virtual Umrabulo session on Sunday.

The former president was among the panellists at the ANC’s virtual Umrabulo session on Sunday.

He said the ANC needs to champion a society which fosters constructive debates where leaders can disagree on issues but never use insults to get their points across, as this impedes programmes aimed at uniting the country.

Zuma had a tumultuous second term as president which was characterised by attacks from many quarters including opposition political parties such as the EFF and the DA.

Against the backdrop of increased corruption allegations, then DA leader Mmusi Maimane called Zuma a broken president leading a broken society.

The EFF’s Julius Malema referred to him as a corrupt dunderhead.

Three years after vacating the country’s highest office, Zuma is still clearly affected by the events of his final days in office.

“Parliament isn’t helping the social cohesion debate and nation building. At times, some people think it’s disruptive because people there swear at each other… It’s not contributing to nation building.”



He said the electorate needs to do more to hold elected officials accountable for their actions.

