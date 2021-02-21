Gugulethu woman, child die following blaze that destroyed 19 informal structures

Firefighters responded to the incident on Saturday night where several shacks were alight in the Phola Park area.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman and a child have died following a blaze in Gugulethu, Cape Town, that destroyed 19 informal structures.

Authorities managed to douse the flames about two and a half hours later.

Close to 50 people have been affected by the fire.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse said: “During firefighting operations, bodies of a woman and a boy were discovered. The fire was extinguished before 9 pm. The cause of the blaze is unknown and has been handed over to the South African Police Service.”

