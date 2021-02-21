Gugulethu SAPS still searching for suspects linked to death 3 taxi drivers

Three men were shot and killed and another wounded after brazen gunmen opened fire on a group of people late last week.

CAPE TOWN - As taxi violence continues to create fear in the lives of Cape Town residents and commuters, police in Gugulethu are searching for those linked to the latest attack.

Three men were shot and killed and another wounded after brazen gunmen opened fire on a group of people late last week.

The suspects are still at large.

Western Cape police say they have reason to believe the latest killing is related to ongoing taxi-related conflict, as all four victims were employed in the minibus taxi industry.

The police's Andre Traut said the search for the suspects continues: “The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Quantum and are yet to be apprehended. Any person who can shed light on the whereabouts of the suspects is kindly requested to contact crime stop on 08600 10111.”

The mode of transport, with millions of commuters dependent on it, has been gripped by tension in recent months.

The latest shooting comes just two days after three people were gunned down in Bellville, a suspect has been arrested.

Earlier this month, two suspected taxi owners were also shot dead while they were sitting inside a car in Nyanga.

Transport authorities this week reiterated their commitment to constructive engagement with taxi associations in a bid to help bring an end to the disputes.

