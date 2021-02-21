Elsies River police launch manhunt for gunmen after three people shot

CAPE TOWN - Elsies River police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who targeted three people during an apparent drive-by shooting.

Two men were killed during the incident on Saturday, while a woman was left wounded and transported to a medical facility.

The trio was sitting inside a vehicle when their assailants opened fire.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The shooting occurred at about 12:30. The victims were sitting inside their vehicle when unidentified suspects shot at them. A case of murder and attempted murder are being investigated with no arrests at this stage.”

The motive for the killing is yet to be established.

