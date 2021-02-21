Dozens of WC private sector GPs line up to receive their vaccine jabs

Many say they’re feeling hopeful and relieved to have reached this point, less than a year since the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of private sector general practitioners in the Western Cape are lining up to receive their doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Many say they’re feeling hopeful and relieved to have reached this point, less than a year since the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country.

It’s been five days since the first consignment of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vials arrived in the country.

#SAVaccine Private Sector General Practitioners are lining up to receive their inoculations at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospitals in the Western Cape. LP pic.twitter.com/0mCPdRnmAq EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2021

WATCH: National vaccine rollout finally gets under way

So far, more than ten thousand health care workers already vaccinated nationally.

862 Eight hundred and sixty-two GPs were inoculated at several Cape Town vaccine sites on Saturday while a further 540 are scheduled to receive their shots on Sunday.

READ: Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said authorities were setting up daily targets to ensure the province works through its 13,000 vials before the next consignment arrives.

“If we can target around about 500 per day in Tygerberg and also 100 per day in the Khayelitsha side, I think we could make it.”

WATCH: 'A milestone for South Africans' - President Ramaphosa gets vaccinated

Dr Basil Petersen, who works in Tokai, fought back tears when he received his vaccine on Sunday morning.

Petersen said it was an emotional experience, as he reflected on all his patients who have succumbed to the virus.

“I feel very emotional and I’m remembering every single one of my 31 patients who succumbed to this pandemic. It’s been very tough for them and their families.”

The province has more than one thousand registered vaccinators, while more than 1,200 health care workers have so far been immunised.

GALLERY: SA's first day of vaccinations

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.