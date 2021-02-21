Doctors allegedly denied COVID-19 vaccine at Steve Biko Hospital speak out

A doctor who works at a private hospital said she had an appointment to be vaccinated but was turned away before even joining the queue.

JOHANNESBURG - Doctors employed at private hospitals told Eyewitness News that they were refused COVID-19 vaccines at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria despite having appointments.

The hospital is one of two in Gauteng that are administering vaccines to health care workers along with Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The province received 16,000 Johnson & Johnson doses intended for health workers.

A doctor who works at an emergency unit at a private hospital said that she had an appointment to be vaccinated and followed all procedures, yet was turned away before even joining the queue.

Speaking on condition of anonymity the doctor said instead, officials attended to people without appointments.

She said she was willing to wait in the line but was rather advised to leave and reschedule her appointment.

The medical practitioner added that she works with seriously ill COVID-19 patients but was not even considered.

In response to the allegations, the Gauteng Health Department said an unexpected influx of health workers posed a serious challenge to employees at the hospital.

The department’s Motalatale Modiba said, “The demand for health workers to be vaccinated has been growing which resulted in workers storming the Steve Biko Hospital fearing the vaccine will run out.”

The department has re-assured health workers in Gauteng that no one will be refused the jab.

Since the province kicked off its immunisation campaign, more than 2,000 health workers were vaccinated.

