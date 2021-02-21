‘Defend yourselves,’ MEC Mshengu tells SAPS following murder of officer

This follows the murder of constable Mfihloyakhe Ndlovu, who was killed in the line of duty while protecting a gender-based violence victim in Welbedacht East.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu said he would rather see criminals dead than lose members of the police.

This follows the murder of constable Mfihloyakhe Ndlovu, who was killed in the line of duty while protecting a gender-based violence victim in Welbedacht East.

Constable Ndlovu and his partner were attending to the complainant when the suspect shot him on his chest above his bulletproof vest and began firing at the other officer who retaliated and killed the suspect.

Ndlovu died at the crime scene.

In a visit to the Ndlovu family yesterday, Mshengu paid homage to the fallen officer describing him as a dedicated policeman.

The MEC has called on police not to die with guns in their hands.

“Don’t be tolerant to criminals… so our message to the police is when you are faced with a criminal and they point a gun at the police, the police must not hesitate; they must defend themselves.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.